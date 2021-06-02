The diocese works to meet the spiritual needs of seafarers

The Diocese of Corpus Christi hosted a dinner and orientation at the Corpus Christi International Seamen's Center for those considering ministering to seafarers on May 27.
Sharon Emerson, the Executive Director of the Seamen's Center, said the event was well attended by parishioners from Most Precious Blood, St. Pius X, Christ the King, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ss. Cyril & Methodius, St. Philip the Apostle, St. Helena, St. John Nepomucene in Robstown, Our Lady Star of the Sea and Sacred Heart in Sinton. Several aspirants from the diaconate were also in attendance.
Through the Apostleship of the Sea Ministry, Bishop Michael Mulvey had commissioned Deacon Richard Longoria from St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus to convey a message of need to parishioners throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi – a need for volunteers and lay chaplains to minister to seafarers at the Port of Corpus Christi and Seamen’s Center.
Over a period of several weeks and with the permission of pastors, Deacon Longoria, made phone calls and visits to several parishes around the diocese to appeal to parishioners with this urgent message of need. He would sometimes give the homily, and often follow with the message of the ministry, or hand out information, along with an invitation to attend the orientation and reception.
The speakers for the orientation were Seamen’s Center’s present chaplains, Father Roy Kalayil, pastor of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish and Tom Reilly, a parishioner, also from Our Lady Star of the Sea. They informed attendees how the chaplaincy is conducted onboard an ocean-going vessel, while docked at the Port of Corpus Christi. Emerson spoke on the origin of the center and how much this ministry of presence means to seafarers who are far away from home and family.
She announced that since May 8, over 500 seafarers have been vaccinated thanks to the Johnson and Johnson vaccination initiative in place at the center.
“It was truly a monumental effort and a wonderful evening,” Emerson said. “Volunteer forms were distributed and most all were enthusiastically filled out.”
The requirements to become a lay chaplain are to: have a desire to serve; be able to pass a federal security screening in order to obtain port access; and be physically fit enough to climb vessel ladders and gangways. While in training to become a chaplain, men and women are also trained to be extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion. On occasion Catholic chaplains conduct Communion services on-board the ship or bring Holy Communion to the seafarers. They also bring Bibles, rosaries, and other religious items.
On behalf of the Corpus Christi International Seamen’s Center and at minimal cost to the seamen, chaplains also sell international telephone calling cards, SIM cards for cell phones or disposable telephones which help seafarer’s stay in communication with their families overseas. In this modern day of visual communication, the chaplains also lease Intelligent Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots (MiFi) to the ship allowing several seamen at one time to connect via Skype with their families in their countries.
Chaplains may attend two-weeks of formal training in Maritime Law at the International Training Center in Houston at no cost to chaplains.
Some chaplains serve once or twice a week for 6-8 hours a day and others work additional days due to a shortage of chaplains. The ministry is composed of men and women (many of the foreign vessels have men and women on board.)