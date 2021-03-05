The Journey hopes to offer self discovery to young adults

Serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi
The Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Vocations is sponsoring a young adult retreat, entitled "The Journey." Keynote speakers are Father Peter Marsalek, SOLT and Sister Delphine Apinjoh.
The event is in-person and available online Saturday, March 20 from 1-5 p.m. at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Newman Center, located at 7002 Ocean Dr. in Corpus Christi.
Wondering what God has in store for you? Are you curious about how to begin the journey of discovering the meaning of your life and where God is calling you? If you are between the ages of 17-35, come and join other like-minded young adults. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
