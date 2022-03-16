The Knights of Columbus hold prayer vigil for Ukraine

The Knights of Columbus in Corpus Christi held a prayer vigil for the people in Ukraine in the Emmanuel Chapel at Corpus Christi Cathedral on March 11.
Associate State Chaplain Rev. Mark N.P. Salas led the Stations of the Cross. Families would hold the cross at the altar, while a family member read the Way of the Cross.
The Stations of the Cross readings were read in both English and Spanish for each station. Families brought flowers and votive candles in glass to set before the image of Our Lady of Persecuted Christians.