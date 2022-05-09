The making of a new diocesan monstrance, a labor of love

The second meeting of the Diocesan Monstrance Committee was at Sacred Heart Church rectory in Rockport on June 9, 2021.
Mary Cottingham | for STCBishop Michael Mulvey commissioned the creation of a diocesan monstrance that is being manufactured in Mexico and will be officially presented at the Feast of Corpus Christi on June 16 after the noon Mass. “The Traveling Monstrance unites all cultures and is a way to bring Jesus to people on the margins of society,” said Jaime Reyna, Director of the Offices of Multicultural and Social Ministry for the Diocese of Corpus Christi and coordinator of the Diocesan Monstrance Committee.