The mystery of faith

by Father Paul Hesse Contributor

For many years now, I’ve tried, but have been unable to see them. I’m not sure what I am doing wrong, but I have always been completely oblivious to the hidden images in stereograms.

In case you are wondering, a stereogram is a picture within a picture. Hidden inside each image is an object rendered in 3D when viewed properly. When first looking at a stereogram, most people immediately see a colorful image of repetitive designs or objects that do not look like anything in particular. You might say that it looks a little like abstract wallpaper. After staring at the image for a few moments, many people can perceive the hidden 3D image magically appear. Perhaps one day something will “click” and I will be able to recognize one.

Could it be that I am just missing the clues? Am I just so impatient that I don’t take the time to really look? Am I lacking a certain openness or understanding that would suddenly cause the image to reveal itself to me?

These are all good questions. People have attempted to give me advice on how to view these images, but it doesn’t seem to help. I think faith is like that in some respects. Many people have no problem seeing the presence of God active in their lives. Their faith enables them to see the world from a supernatural perspective that enriches their understanding of the world and gives meaning to their existence. Then, there are those who just don’t seem to get it. We may try to give them advice, or encourage them to be open to faith, but unless they give up their obstinacy, they remain oblivious.

When we speak of the Epiphany of the Lord, the Feast that we celebrate on Jan. 6, we are referring to the manifestation of Jesus to the three Magi. The Epiphany is not just a term that refers to Jesus simply appearing to those good men. It refers to his revealing his true nature and identity to them in such a way that they understand it interiorly in their hearts and in their souls. The Magi exhibit faith in the child Jesus, comprehending that he is the Son of God. Everyone else, excepting the shepherds, would see Jesus as just another ordinary baby born into our world. Divine illumination, however, would enable the Magi to see through the eyes of faith, that this was no normal baby. They were able to recognize that, hidden in the clothing of our humanity, this was the Savior of the world!

Faith makes all the difference! Most of us have no difficulty seeing things through the lens of faith because we have been given the gift of faith. There are many, though, who have difficulty seeing what we see. Perhaps you have dealt with a family member, a friend, a son, a daughter, or an acquaintance that just doesn’t understand why faith is important. If they are heavily influenced by secular culture, they may not be able to see things the way we do. In that respect, their worldview may seem foreign to you and me. Perhaps you yourself had doubts about faith and then, by some supernatural grace, you came to faith.

It is a mystery why God seems to gift some people with faith and others seem to be excluded from it. In reality, God does not exclude anyone from faith. Because of free will, however, some just choose to ignore the reality.

Believing in faith, the three Magi bowed down in adoration before our Incarnate Lord as they recognized they were in the presence of the Divine King. We do the same thing when we come into the presence of the Lord at Mass. He comes to us hidden under what appears to be ordinary bread and wine. A person without faith may simply see it as such. Those who have faith, however, recognize that it is Jesus Christ in the fullness of his humanity and divinity that comes to us. In this sense, then, the Epiphany occurs for us every time we celebrate the Mass. Christ reveals himself to us and we bow down and worship. We present to him the most precious gift that we can give – the gift of our very selves. If we focus our eyes on him through faith, we will see him and he will make himself known to us. Let’s pray for the faith of those who have not known him.



God bless!