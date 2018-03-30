by Ben Figueroa













Garden of Gethsemane Olive Trees,

Randall Niles www.RandallNiles.com

THE OLIVE TREE

by



Ben Figueroa

Once when the stars spewed blood

And the ground was barren where I stood,

That ancient time when my roots were stained with fear,

It was then that I was chosen as a piece of wood.



With leaf upon leaf covering a scorching sun

And arms with the span of a giant cloud,

I was nature’s greatest child

Standing tall but crying aloud.



A common piece of unnoticed things upon a bitter earth

I was the shade that kept Him safe,

And I was the garden where He slept

When they defiled that guarded place.



I was torn from limb to limb

To become the sacred seat,

Then I held Him upon my arms high and safe

While the entire world wept before my feet.



I was that lonely tree on Gethsemane

Waiting for one day to be,

A stripped and crippled tree

Holding Him for all to see.



I had my day that wonderful day

An unexpected blessing from Him,

While all of His children cried

And He hung there on my limb.