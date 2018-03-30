The Olive Tree

March 30, 2018
by Ben Figueroa
Ben Figueroa
Once when the stars spewed blood
Copyright
Library of Congress
TXu1-335-168
And the ground was barren where I stood,
That ancient time when my roots were stained with fear,
It was then that I was chosen as a piece of wood.
With leaf upon leaf covering a scorching sun
And arms with the span of a giant cloud,
I was nature’s greatest child
Standing tall but crying aloud.
A common piece of unnoticed things upon a bitter earth
I was the shade that kept Him safe,
And I was the garden where He slept
When they defiled that guarded place.
I was torn from limb to limb
To become the sacred seat,
Then I held Him upon my arms high and safe
While the entire world wept before my feet.
I was that lonely tree on Gethsemane
Waiting for one day to be,
A stripped and crippled tree
Holding Him for all to see.
I had my day that wonderful day
An unexpected blessing from Him,
While all of His children cried
And He hung there on my limb.