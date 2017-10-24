The Spirit Center is now open

by Sister Michelle Marie Kuntscher, IWBS

The Spirit Center, a Catholic retreat facility located at Bluntzer, is now open for use by youth and adults of South Texas and the Coastal Bend.



The sixty-acre campus provides a place for spiritual, educational, and social development in a natural setting for Church and parish groups, school groups and organizations.



The facilities may be reserved for field trips, day meetings, in-service and training, and overnight weekend retreats.



Each group provides its own program, food service, bedding and personal items, and outdoor sports equipment. There are volleyball and basketball nets set up, but balls, bats, and gloves need to be brought in.



Dormitories, Activity Center, Covered Pavilion with picnic tables, and outdoor space for games and walking trails are available.



To reserve dates for your group call Sister Michelle Marie Kuntscher, director of The Spirit Center, at (361) 816-6567.

