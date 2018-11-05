Theatre arts students placed at TAPPS One-Act Play

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy High School Level theatre arts students took home fourth place overall with their performance of “The Yellow Boat” at this year’s TAPPS One-Act Play competition held in Pasadena from Oct. 22-23.



“The Yellow Boat,” is based on the true story of author David and Sonja Saar’s son, Benjamin, who was born with congenital hemophilia, and died in 1987 at the age of eight of AIDS-related complications. A uniquely gifted visual artist, Benjamin’s buoyant imagination transformed his physical and emotional pain into a blaze of colors and shapes in his fanciful drawings and paintings.



During this year’s competition, IWA brought home the most awards of any school, as well as the most awards in the school's history. Students who won individual awards were: Isabella Moretzsohn for All-Star Technician; Jacqueline Brown and Olivia Stanton Moretzsohn for All-Star Cast; Alison Duncan, Gianna Lerma, and Jonah Lugo for Honorable Mention All-Star Cast.



Public performances of the play were held for the last time on Sunday, Nov. 4 in the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center for friends and family members to see. Attendees got the chance to see the school’s thespians not only perform, but set up and break down the stage as they would in actual competition.



High School Level theatre arts students will perform again in the spring of 2019 during their Musical History Revue.

