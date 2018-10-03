Theology of the Body, Humanae Vitae

by Corinna Longoria, Correspondent

Fifty-eight years after the introduction of the birth control pill, society is still reeling from its effects, including divorce, infidelity, and the general breakdown of the family. These problems were dramatically prophesied by Pope Paul VI in his encyclical letter, “Humanae Vitae” (Latin: Of Human Life), published in 1968.

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, the movie Sexual Revolution: “50 Years Since Humanae Vitae,” examines the effects of the free-love experiment of the hippie generation and the prophecies outlined by Pope Paul VI. At the center of the documentary is singer Alana Newman, who was conceived through artificial insemination.

Newman recalls learning from her mother that her father was a sperm donor from a clinic. No records were available about him, especially after the clinic closed down. However, Newman’s mother was able to tell her that her father was Catholic and of Polish descent.

“I tried to find out everything I could about being Polish and Catholic,” Newman states in the documentary. “At that time the leader of the church was a Polish Catholic named John Paul II.”

Newman recounted that she came to identify with the Pope as her own father figure. Through her desperate search for her identity, she discovered the Theology of the Body and Humanae Vitae and came to a deeper understanding of her own self which led to her own conversion.

The Office of Laity, Family and Life for the Diocese of Corpus Christi recently sponsored several showings of this movie on South Texas college campuses. According to the movie’s website, the documentary examines the history of the parallel developments of the Pill and modern Natural Family Planning by telling the little-known story of the founding doctors – Dr. Gregory Goodwin Pincus and Drs. John and Evelyn Billings – all of whom were once colleagues.

While Pincus continued his studies on contraceptive medication, the Billings went their separate ways. They found that they were morally opposed to medical contraception and went on to discover the Billings Method of Natural Family Planning, which is more closely aligned with the teachings of the Church.

Beth Nguyen, director of Laity and Family Life for the diocese, said that Natural Family Planning is a subject that is near and dear to her heart.

“Growing up I saw families around me with instability,” she said. “My parents and my husband’s parents stood firm during the turbulent time of the 1960’s and 70’s.”

Nguyen said that Natural Family Planning was a way of life for her family, and she would love for it to be part of more families in the south Texas diocese. Her office is currently recruiting teachers for teaching the Billings method to women and men interested in taking control of their bodies and their fertility.

Beeville resident Cristela Flores, a member of St. Joseph’s Church, watched the movie at Coastal Bend College Newman Center.

“It changed my opinion about the Free Love Generation and how those ideas were irresponsible,” she said. “I felt terrible for the woman in the documentary because she never knew her father.”

Flores said that showing the movie on the college campuses is a great choice because it discusses aspects of the pill that is not widely known.

“When the film talked about all the side effects of being on the pill I was reminded of my own experience of being on the pill – nausea and high blood pressure. I got off of it because of high blood pressure problems,” Flores said. “I feel that the film gives us a vivid perspective. Also, I liked how it showed how the ‘frontrunners’ of medicinal birth control weren’t so noble.”

Nguyen explained that campuses were chosen to screen the movie because the diocese wanted to offer this opportunity to the college-age young adults first.

“That’s the time in life when they’re considering all the possibilities of choices they could make on their own,” she said. “Many parents consider sexual activity during the college years an inevitability, so they make sure their daughters are armed with contraceptives.

“What they don’t realize is that sexual activity outside of marriage has far-reaching consequences that extend beyond an unplanned pregnancy. There are psychological, emotional, physical, social, and spiritual effects that many young people and their parents don’t often consider because they are so concerned about what our society has taught them...that sex is a natural urge that cannot be controlled and that babies are burdens,” she continued. “I think college students are at a time in their lives when they are willing to challenge the common narratives of our day.”

Nguyen said that about 60 people total came to the screenings. Her office is planning to purchase a copy of the DVD when it’s released, and she encourages parishes to invest in a copy as well.

“It’s really great information for all of us to have at the ready when questions about sexual morality arise,” she said.