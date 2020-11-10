Thirteen men were ordained to the permanent diaconate

Thirteen men from the Diocese of Corpus Christi were ordained deacons by Bishop Michael Mulvey at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Corpus Christi Cathedral. "These men and their families have made a journey for five years to arrive at this point," said Deacon Michael Mantz, Director for the Office of the Permanent Diaconate.
Their journey began in 2015 as they were recommended by their pastors and discerned about their possible calling to the ministry of deacon in the Church. This period, which lasted about a year, also included the Church authority discerning about them as viable candidates to enter formation.
Bishop Mulvey said that deacons have a three-fold mission: to proclaim the Word of God, to assist in the sacraments and a ministry of charity. “Brothers the Word has to have a sacred place in your heart,” he told them. “And it is the awesome task of the Church today and its ministers of the Word to proclaim the Word clearly and purely.”
Deacon Mantz oversees the current ordained deacons and the formation of future deacons. The entire formation process requires men be formed in several dimensions, including academic, human, spiritual, pastoral and diaconal. Each of these dimensions are covered during the different stages or paths contained in the program, which include inquiry, discernment, aspirancy and candidacy.
St. Mary's Seminary in Houston oversees the academic dimension via videoconference, while the other dimensions are taught and handled by the priests, deacons and other local, qualified professionals with expertise in the various fields.
"Bishop Mulvey has been very pro-active in helping to develop and give constructive guidance to forming deacons for the Church," Deacon Mantz said. "Bishop Mulvey interviewed and screened our candidates several times during their formation, giving his approval on those who were chosen to advance through the various stages."
"The pastors and priests have been very helpful and instrumental in helping to identify and recommend men who might have a calling to the ministry of deacon. They have also helped in supporting them throughout the formation years, both monetarily by helping to cover expenses and by helping to mentor their candidates in a parish setting."
The formation directors also make the formation program successful, Deacon Mantz said. The current directors are Deacon Edwin Rowley and Deacon Al Cicora. "They are excellent leaders and formators. They live through this formation process with each of the men and their wives. They are always present to help with 'bumpy roads' but also to instruct and give constructive criticism when necessary."
Wives must give their written consent for their husbands to petition the bishop to receive the Order of Deacon. This is why, Deacon Mantz said, the spouse is actively involved in the entire process of formation. Wives are required to attend all of the practicums; the training in spiritual, pastoral, human and diaconal dimensions. This allows the wife to be not only actively involved in understanding the formation process, but to form community with the other wives, which helps to develop a support group that is necessary in ministry.
"Deacons need other deacons and deacon wives need other deacon wives," Deacon Mantz said. "The wives of these men are owed a special recognition for their unyielding support during this entire process."
The diocese currently has a new class of 14 aspirants in its formation program. Their journey began in August 2019 and they are in their first year of academics. This class will run through 2024, with the next inquiry and recruitment scheduled for 2023.
"I want to congratulate our class of new deacons for their dedicated and honest approach to being formed. Formation is a process, not just of the head but also most importantly of the heart. St. Thomas Aquinas said the three characteristics of a servant are: humility, obedience and efficiency," Deacon Mantz said. "I think I have seen each one of these men grow and be formed in each of these characteristics. I also want to thank them for allowing us to form them. I pray that our Lord will truly bless them and their families as they continue their work in the vineyard as God's holy deacons."
Bishop Mulvey announced the newly ordained deacon’s assignments immediately following their ordination. Deacon Lee Edward Alvarado is assigned to Holy Family Parish in Corpus Christi. Deacon Marco Antonio Anes is assigned to Nuestra Señora de San Juan de Los Lagos, Madre de la Iglesia Parish in Corpus Christi. Deacon Bobby Lee Bourlon, Sr. is assigned to St. Elizabeth Parish in Alice. Deacon Mark Douglas Cazalas is assigned to Most Precious Blood Parish in Corpus Christi. Deacon Jim Norris Culpepper is assigned to St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove. Deacon Peter David Gonzales is assigned to Immaculate Conception and Holy Family Parishes in Taft. Deacon Brian David Holden is assigned to St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Corpus Christi. Deacon Julian Manuel Ortiz, Sr. and Deacon John Lowell Pierce is assigned to St. Joseph Parish in Alice. Deacon Billy Fay Quintanilla is assigned to St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Corpus Christi. Deacon Gary Wayne Robinson is assigned to St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Corpus Christi. Deacon Joseph Ruiz is assigned to Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish and St. Joseph in Kingsville. Deacon Ruben Soliz, Jr. is assigned to St. Gertrude Parish in Kingsville.