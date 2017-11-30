This Christmas: Pray for us who pray for you

by Sister Mary Dominic, OP

When most Catholics think about cloistered religious what usually comes to mind are nuns kneeling before the Lord in quiet prayer and reflection. Though prayer takes up a significant amount of the monastic day—as that is our vocation in the Church—it is not the only way we can touch our wounded world. Traditionally, monastic life is filled with a balance of work, study and conversation.



The early fathers and mothers of the monastic life, who lived in the fourth century deserts of upper Africa, busied themselves with the making of palm frond mats and other weavings as their minds were occupied with the Scripture verses they memorized over the years. They sought to follow intensely as possible St. Paul’s ideal to “pray without ceasing (1 Thes 5:17)” as well as following his practical maxims—such as “if anyone was unwilling to work, neither should that one eat (2 Thes 3:10).”



As Dominican nuns, we have inherited the spirit of these early monastic founders. And, over the years, we like other religious orders have developed what is called a charism—or form of religious life in response to the needs of the Church at the time. When we were founded in 1206, we were given the mission to preach the Word of God, which gives us our name—the Order of Preachers. We preach by the example of our lives and we give witness to the Gospel ideals, which the Dominican friars, sisters and laity preach in their active apostolates.



Preaching also implies study and preparedness. St. Peter remarks in his first letter, “but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts. Always be ready to give an explanation to anyone who asks you for a reason for your hope (1 Pt 3:15).” We study with an hour of reading on an almost daily basis or we could listen to numerous lectures on CDs. Knowledge is valued so that we might come to know the Lord whom we love with a great understanding as well as for the people who ask our prayers.



When I was in discernment as to which order I should enter, the cloistered nuns seemed appealing—yet I believed that they led too penitential a life for me to survive in. At the end of my three-week aspirancy (living in the cloister for a limited amount of time) nothing could be farther from the truth.



Cloistered sisters can truly be called, in Jesus’ words in Gospel of Matthew, “And everyone who has given up houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or children or lands for the sake of my name will receive a hundred times more, and will inherit eternal life (Mt 19:29).”



St. Dominic, who was truly devoted to the Holy Spirit, radiated joy throughout his apostolate even though in his night prayers he often mirrored the patriarch Abraham in begging the Lord for the salvation of souls.



Contrary to the little child who asked once if the nuns could float because their feet were not visible—we have our feet planted solidly on the ground. We are human beings who have been called to live in solidarity with all those with whom we share this planet—seeking to understand the needs of our times and fulfilling the will of God wherever and whenever he asks of us.



We have not run away from the world by entering the cloister, but, in fact, we have more readily embraced it by praying for the souls of those who, according to St. Augustine, are “restless until they rest in thee (Confessions, Book I).” Please pray for us as well, as we are all members of the vine—all of us who are so dependent on our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Please send us your intentions for our prayer to: Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, Texas 75904-2699.

