Thousands flock to Magdala

Magdala in Israel is a place of encounter and dialogue between Jews and Christians, and has been highlighted not only as one of the must-see-sites in Galilee, but as one of the most stunning Biblical oleo murals in the Holy Land. Daniel Cariola, author-artist of “Encounter,” portrays one of the miracles described in the Gospel, a woman sick of bleeding, touches Jesus´ shawl and is immediately healed (Mk 5:25-29).



The painting is located at the Encounter Chapel in the Duc In Altum Worship Center. The image of realistic style shows Jesus´, the crowd´s and the disciples’ feet at the moment when the sick woman touches the edge of the rabbi´s tallit (prayer shawl).



“Father Juan requested a close-up format depicting the scene,” Cariola said. “He sent a few pictures of the floor of the Chapel. My inspiration came from thinking about the Gospel, Jesus´ miracles, and the significance of this work. I spent a while along the lineal harmonic composition, color and a proper tone.”



The mural was painted in oleo technique over Belgian linen and depicts on 500x186 cm clothes, fabrics and sandals worn then and traditional tunics used by Jewish people and gentiles. The image suggests the arrival of Jesus to the Magdala port and an encounter between misery and mercy.



The composition of the painting is inspired by the place where the facts may have happened, the ancient port of Magdala, which remains as décor of the Encounter Chapel.



“My reputation as an artist has increased due to the success of ‘Encounter’ and an excellent international review,” the Chilean artist said. “Many countries have started to request art work, such as; Norway, Czech Republic, Spain, United States, but overall, here in Chile. My work collaboration with Magdala has strengthen my faith and respect for Christian history and has made me feel like I´m part of it.”



In 2017, more than 100,000 pilgrims have visited Magdala, 30 percent more than in 2016 and 50 percent more than in 2015. Since December 2016, the site has sold 2,500 Encounter canvases. It is the most sold item at Magdala and the most requested on social media. The funds are all designated to the maintenance and development of the Magdala Project.

