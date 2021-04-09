Three artists from St. Patrick win local and district competition

St. Patrick School students Josie Orines, Story Mendez and Ibelisse Ferrell won first place in the Knights of Columbus local Council Level #1202 art contest, “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest.
There were three age groups and only one first-place winner in each group. Josie Orines placed in the K-2nd grade age group, Story Mendez in the 3rd-5th grade age group, and Ibelisse Ferrell in the 6th-8th grade age group. These three artists went on to compete at the District Level and won. Now, they will compete at the state level.
The Knights of Columbus “Keep Christ in Christmas” Poster Contest is open
to all young people between the ages of 5 and 14.
“Keep Christ in Christmas” is a Knights of Columbus Faith in Action program for families and one of many of their activities that promote Christmas and the season of Advent.
Winners can receive scholarships, gift certificates, saving bonds, plaques or trophies. The competition at the council level began in December of last year.