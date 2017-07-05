Three books that make good summer reading

by Msgr. M. Francis Mannion Contributor

Msgr. M. Francis Mannion is a viewpoints contributor to the Catholic News Agency.





Here are three books (in no particular order) that I recommend for 2017. All are excellent and none require specialized knowledge or expertise.

Bearing False Witness: Debunking Centuries of Anti-Catholic History

by Rodney Stark

Any mainstream textbook will tell you that the Inquisition was one of the most frightening and bloody chapters in Western history; that Pope Pius XII was anti-Semitic and is rightly called “Hitler’s Pope”; that the Dark Ages were stunted by Catholicism towards the progress of knowledge and science; and that the Crusades were an early example of the greed for power and riches on the part of the Catholic Church.

In this engaging book Rodney Stark, distinguished professor of history and the social sciences at Baylor University, argues that some of the most firmly held ideas about history that paint the Catholic Church in the most negative light are, in fact, mostly fiction. In each chapter, Stark takes on a well-established anti-Catholic myth, and gives a fascinating history of how each myth developed and became the conventional wisdom, and he presents a startling picture of the real truth. Stark is not only an outstanding social historian—but significantly—is not a Catholic.

The Great Dance: the Christian Vision Revisited

by C. Baxter Kruger

Have you ever read a book or article—or heard a homily—that presented the doctrine of the Trinity in a compelling and spiritually nourishing fashion? Possibly not. If you are eager to have the Trinity explained to you, here is the book.

Presbyterian/reformed theologian C. Baxter Kruger presents the Trinity in a manner that is eye opening, compelling, contemporary and faithful to the longer Christian doctrinal tradition. I rarely read a book all the way through, this book I have read twice. I could not recommend it highly enough. It would be great for a study group.

Vibrant Paradoxes:

the both/and of Catholicism

by Bishop Robert Barron

Bishop Barron, auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles, is the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, and writer and host of the phenomenally successful “Catholicism” series. His aim is always to present the Gospel and the life of the Church in a manner that focuses on the beauty of the faith and the “beautiful people”—the saints—of Catholicism.

Vibrant Paradoxes is a “both/and” book, meaning that it seeks to unite beliefs and motifs that often seem contrary—grace and nature, faith and reason, scripture and tradition, body and soul. Barron writes in a manner that is exciting, accessible, traditional and contemporary.