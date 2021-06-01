Three seminarians accepted to Candidacy for Holy Orders

Seminarians Javier James Ebertowski, Javier Palacios, Jr. and Thomas Edward Swierc declared their intention to pursue Holy Orders during Mass on May 30, the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity. Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral and conferred candidacy to the three young men.
The Rite of Admission to Candidacy is celebrated when a seminarian has reached a maturity of purpose regarding his vocation.
“My dear brothers Javier, Thomas and Javier you have already begun your formation and through this formation, you learn each day to live according to the Gospel and to be strengthened in faith, hope and charity,” Bishop Mulvey said to them.
“By practicing these virtues, you will grow in a spirit of prayer and in a zeal to win all mankind to Christ. Compelled by the love of Christ and strengthened by the inner working of the Holy Spirit you have arrived at this moment when you are to express openly your desire to be bound in Holy Orders for the service of God and all mankind.
“This desire we receive with joy. From this day on you must cultivate more fully your vocation, using especially those means that can be offered to you like help and support the Church community entrusted with the task of your formation,” Bishop Mulvey said. “We will assist you with our love and our prayers.”
The cathedral church family, the seminarian’s immediate family, friends and fellow seminarians were in attendance and were witnesses to the Rite of Admission.
Candidacy occurs during seminary formation, by which the Church recognizes the seminarian as worthy of being ordained; hence, they become a “candidate” for ordination to the priesthood.