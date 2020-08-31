Three viewpoints on overcoming the ‘coronavirus blues’

Father R.J. Regalado celebrates Mass at Most Precious Blood during the stay at home orders.
While many may recall when news of the coronavirus made national headlines, no one predicted the toll it would take on American lives or how society had to adapt to protect their loved ones. For those discerning the priesthood or the newly ordained, it affected them in ways never experienced before. Mass restrictions meant the faithful, who once filled church pews had to watch a televised Mass from their homes. For many priests celebrating Mass without seeing the faces of their parishioners was the most difficult challenge.
|Father R.J. Regalado celebrates Mass for Catholic Charities Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities and families at the Immaculate Conception Chapel on St. John Paul II Campus.
Father R.J. Regalado
For Father R.J. Regalado, Parochial Vicar at Most Precious Blood Parish, and also, Chaplain for Catholic Charities Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities, it felt as though the world came to a stop. He had become accustomed to celebrating Mass with his flock nearly every day, and suddenly instead of celebrating Mass in front of 1,200 people, it was only himself and his camera. The change eventually took a toll, and during the Easter Vigil Mass, he unexpectedly wept during his homily.
As a priest, Father Regalado took his calling seriously – as a spiritual father to his flock. He deeply felt the pain of separation from his parishioners. “God entrusted these people to me,” he said, adding, “and the priesthood is relational. We are providers and protectors,” likening the inability to see his sheep to an empty nest syndrome.
He recalled his devotion to St. Mary Magdalene helped him during this challenging period. “When she does not recognize the risen Jesus, she has to grapple with this new way he presents himself to her. With all that’s happening, we can easily fall into anxiety, and He is truly in the middle of it. We have to allow Him to lovingly speak to us, but that means we need to settle down and be silent,” Father Regalado said.
With one year of the priesthood under his belt, the unforeseen pandemic was unimaginable. “The pandemic taught me to rely on the Lord,” Father Regalado said. “As a new priest, I try to bring peace to the chaos.” He saw that many people were anxious when the government shutdown. “There’s fear, and then they have to stay at home with family, so there’s room for uncharitability. Rather than be ugly, let’s pray for one another,” he said encouragingly, reminding people that their home is a domestic church.
He encourages the faithful to come back to Mass as it nourishes their home life, “As Catholics, we need to go back to the Eucharistic and become Eucharistic people again. The domestic church is important, but it’s important to receive the Eucharist so that when we go back to the domestic church, we can give Christ to people.”
|Seminarian Javier Palacios carries the cross in procession as he enters St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Church to celebrate Mass with the parish.
Javier Palacios
Javier Palacios, a first-year seminarian for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, said he was on Spring Break from his courses at Holy Trinity Seminary at the University of Dallas when the pandemic shifted his curriculum to online learning. He finished the remainder of his semester remotely. “It wasn’t that difficult,” Palacios said, crediting his smooth adjustment to online learning to living out in the world as an adult before entering seminary.
Palacios also explained his relationship with Jesus aided him during the transition. He said that through intimate prayer and our yearning to be with Him, we can find peace here on earth. “Mass is the greatest fulfillment, but we still have to commit our daily life to prayer, because it is only through prayer that we have a daily relationship with Him – striving to be holy as He is holy, which we alone were made for.”
Although his first year did not go as anticipated, Palacios learned to trust God’s provision, regarding small and large matters in life. For example, he shared, “I don’t have a vehicle. I gave that up when I entered seminary because, for one, it wasn’t something I could financially afford anymore, and more importantly, it allowed me to let God be in control. I was letting God take control of where He wanted to lead me.” A vehicle granted him the freedom to go as he may please, and he viewed asking fellow seminarians for a ride as an opportunity to grow in friendship and develop a brotherly bond.
|
Father David Brokke baptizes Nolan James Vidmar with parents' assistance. Pictured from left, are Mark and Maria Vidmar at St. Joseph’s Church in Eldersburg, MD shortly after his ordination to the priesthood.
Father Dave Brokke
Father Dave Brokke with the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity, recently ordained to the priesthood on July 18, offers yet another perspective as he prepared for his ordination during the pandemic. He said it was difficult for him. He remained on an emotional roller coaster of sorts, especially as Corpus Christi became the nation’s epicenter of the pandemic. Friends and family members had to cancel their plans to attend his ordination. “I was getting calls, texts, messages, and emails multiple times a day from new cancellations of people who had been hoping for years to be here.”
He said the only thing that helped give him peace and perspective was reading Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” Father Brokke said by placing his trust in God’s ability, this offering, could be used for something beautiful.
Throughout this experience, he learned how pliable we need to remain in the hands of God. “We, as humans, do not have the last say. God is ultimately in control. We need to slow down. Be rooted in prayer and allow the Lord to be our joy,” Father Brokke said. When life does not unfold as planned, “We need to rejoice, always pray, constantly give thanks, and trust Him in all circumstances.”
Despite the unanticipated hardships Father Brokke faced during his final preparations, the joy of ordination to the priesthood surpassed all the difficulties surrounding him. “I feel so completely at peace and happy with where the Lord has led me. It is such a joy to know that I am His, and He is mine – that I am His Priest. A friend of mine said, ‘This is what you were born to do.’ And I can honestly say, ‘Yes, I think that’s true – this just fits. It’s weird how the supernatural feels so natural, and it’s weird that this is not weird,’” Father Brokke said.
He urged anyone discerning the priesthood, religious life, or even marriage during the coronavirus pandemic: “We need men and women who are willing to lay down their lives for God’s people. There is no time like the present. Every age is challenging. Every age is filled with fear of the unknown. There has never been a time that following Jesus in a radical way did not present challenges. Because following Jesus is always an invitation to follow Him to the cross. Do not be afraid, pick up your cross, and come and follow Him. He is the resurrection and the life.”