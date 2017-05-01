Transitional Housing provides more than shelter

Fall in garden brought new beginning Beth Wilson

Correspondent An early morning accident in the garden knocked Gary Meiser off the ladder last spring. “I watered early, and that was a mistake,” he said, recalling his tragedy of Feb. 23, 2016. “The floor got real slick. The ladder slipped. I went down and that was it.” With a broken hip and a shattered femur, the 70-year-old had a long road to recovery. He could not keep working growing exotic plants, peppers and vegetables at a farm between Gregory and Taft. He had no family to take him in. While recovering at the hospital, he heard about Transitional Housing for Men, a part of Mother Teresa Shelter. He checked it out, liked it and applied. He said he was “graciously accepted,” and has been working his way back to health and into a home for the last year. Meiser came in using a walker, then a cane and now he walks unassisted, which he credits to the long walks he took with his new friends at the housing center. “When he came to us he was very frail, very pale,” Senior Case Manager Kenia Dimas said. “It was painful for him to walk; we could tell.” As his health improved, he began a job search, a tough feat at any age, and even harder at 70. The Vietnam veteran now works in the laundry at the nearby Mother Teresa Shelter. “The sisters there, they are like family,” he said. “I couldn’t praise them enough.” Meiser moved to Texas in 1996 to be near his wife’s family. His wife died of cancer last year at 56. Before coming to Texas, Meiser had a career in advertising photography in Oregon. He still takes beautiful pictures, many of them of his plants. He had been involved in the International Palm Society and began working with some folks in South Texas growing exotic palms, bamboo, peppers and a large organic vegetable garden. “I’ve got a whole new beginning,” Meiser said. “My accident brought me a whole new life. It may be at the end of my life, but it brought me here.” Meiser is passing on the positive direction he has received from the housing center and shelter, talking with some of the younger people he sees at the shelter. “I try and give them motivation, tell them to never give up.” He has formed a close friendship with another housing center resident, Michael Anthony Dewar, a gentle giant of a man, who spent his life driving trucks. Originally from Jamaica, he has been studying for his naturalization test. The two will soon drive to San Antonio together for test day.