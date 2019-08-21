Traveling Chalice Program begins at Sacred Heart in Mathis

The altar server's ministry at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis began the Traveling Chalice Program on July 1 after their pastor, Father Raju Thottankara, blessed and consecrated the selected chalice on June 30.
The purpose of the Traveling Chalice Program is to encourage families and parishioners to pray for vocations to the priesthood and the religious life and had begun at Sacred Heart “to honor Father Thottankara who has been reassigned to another parish after serving six years at Sacred Heart,” parishioner, Belinda Gonzales, said.
According to Gonzales, the altar server’s ministry at Sacred Heart has 51 altar servers. The altar server’s coordinator along with the servers each signed a commitment to fast and pray for one week for all our priests, families and vocations.
The ministry began perpetual prayers and fasting on July 1. Each Sunday, a new server picks up the chalice, a folder with prayers and a traveling journal. At midnight, the new server begins daily prayer and fasting for seven days. The chalice, folder, and journal is then picked up the following Sunday where a new server continues the daily prayers and fasting.
“This program helps to keep perpetual prayers for all the priests, vocations, and all families in the universal Church. As our priest was reassigned to another parish, we recognize the importance of the priesthood,” Gonzales said. “Our priests need our prayers.”