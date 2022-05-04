The Traveling Monstrance sets the stage

The tradition of the monstrance in the Catholic Church is irreversibly linked to the Eucharist, the body of Christ. The monstrance is an open or transparent receptacle in which the consecrated Host is exposed for veneration. It allows Christ to be brought to many members of the Church, regardless of their geographic location. To better understand how the monstrance serves as a kind of sacred conduit for prayer, adoration, and connection to our Lord, one must examine its indelible place in history.
Historically, the monstrance, also called ostensorium, Latin word monstrare, meaning “to show,” was first created in France in the 14th century in response to the Feast of Corpus Christ established in 1263. It enabled the faithful to see and venerate the consecrated Host on a crescent moon-shaped mount. This tradition continues, as the monstrance’s role in celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi is demonstrated by its recent journey to the many parishes in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, a trek the traveling monstrance has taken since January.
St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove is among the many parishes the traveling monstrance has visited. The parish pastor, Father Patrick Donohoe, says the monstrance creates a true sense of unity. “We felt united with St. Mary’s in Freer Church that sent the monstrance to us —and we feel united in the same way to Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice, the church that will receive it from us.”
Father Romeo Salinas has also welcomed the traveling monstrance at St. George in George West and says its visit renewed his parish. “Having the monstrance here was not only an honor, but it brought our parish family together in a very special way during adoration.”
This year’s diocesan traveling monstrance may have been the cathedral monstrance in 1940. It has a two-layered sunburst surrounding the luna, a circular receptacle with glass sides, and gilded metal to hold the Sacred Host upright in the monstrance. In the ring around the luna are eight small stones of various colors. Between the two layers is woven a grapevine done in pewter.
Beyond them on the larger, outer sunburst are four large oval stones clear and amber. Above the luna is attached a relief representing God the Father and God the Holy Spirit. Below the luna is another relief, the Pieta, and an angel is on either side of the luna facing it. Around the base are eight more stones of various colors. At the top of the monstrance is a cross with a red stone surrounded by little turquoise stones. All the stones are probably glass. The whole monstrance is brass plated except the grapevine, which is pewter.
The traveling monstrance, which was housed in the Emmanuel Chapel at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, will return permanently to the chapel, as a new monstrance will soon be unveiled to continue its mission.
“Bishop Michael Mulvey has commissioned the creation of a diocesan monstrance that is being made in Mexico and will be officially presented at this year’s celebration of the Feast of Corpus Christi in June,” says Jaime Reyna, Director of the Offices of Multicultural and Social Ministry for the Diocese of Corpus Christi. “After the noon Mass on June 16, we will unveil and bless the new diocesan monstrance.”
Meanwhile, the traveling monstrance will continue to visit more parishes. The pilgrimage affords the community several opportunities to be united in prayer and underscores how every member of every parish within the diocese is part of the body of Christ.