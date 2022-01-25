Traveling Monstrance is making its way throughout the diocese

The "Traveling Monstrance" pictured, at right, on the altar at St. George Church in George West, located in the Beeville Deanery. It began its tour this January by visiting parishes in the Beeville Deanery first and will continue to travel to parishes in the five remaining deaneries throughout the next five months.
Photo taken by St. George Parish | for STC
Photo taken by
Deacon Santos Jones | for STC
Parishioners from St. Joseph in Beeville during a holy hour in adoration of our Lord housed inside the "Traveling Monstrance."
The "Traveling Monstrance" began its tour in the Diocese of Corpus Christi during the month of January this year. The monstrance will visit parishes in the diocese for the sole purpose of uniting us in prayer before our Lord in preparation for the celebration of the upcoming 2022 Diocesan Eucharistic Congress and the diocesan celebration of the universal Feast of Corpus Christi that precludes this weeklong event.
The "Traveling Monstrance" began its tour this January 2022 by visiting parishes in the Beeville Deanery first and will continue to travel to parishes in the five remaining deaneries throughout the next five months.
The tour will conclude during the first week of June in preparation for the diocesan celebration of the universal Feast of Corpus Christi on Thursday, June 16, which will open the celebration of the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress.
Having the Traveling Monstrance in your parish is an amazing opportunity for the faithful to prepare their hearts and unite in prayer with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in local parishes.
Bookmarker also available in English.
Every parish receiving the Traveling Monstrance will receive Eucharistic lapel pins and bookmarkers, which are available in English and Spanish. Those attending holy hour will receive two pins and two bookmarkers, one to keep and one to share with someone else.
Each parish is invited to adopt a “Parish Service Project” of their choice to be completed before the Feast of Corpus Christi. Any pictures taken by your parish community will be published on the South Texas Catholic website at
southtexascatholic.com.