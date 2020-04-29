Troops receive IWA care packages

During the Angel Outreach Day of Service, Incarnate Word Academy’s first grade students prepared and sent care packages to U.S. troops in the Middle East. The soldiers received the care packages on April 15. First Lieutenant Lyn Srinual expressed gratitude in a video on behalf of the soldiers, who deeply appreciated the letters, snacks, and other gifts the Angels put together for them.
Incarnate Word Academy hosted Angel Outreach, a campus-wide community service day, on Feb. 21. Angel Outreach began during the 2018-2019 school year at Incarnate Word Academy’s Middle Level as an entire week dedicated to serving local nonprofits and learning how each of them makes the community better. This year, Angel Outreach took on a new form: every student, from age three to high school seniors, participated in a service-related activity during the day.