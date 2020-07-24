Tropical Storm Hanna continues toward Texas Coast

Tropical Depression #8 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna. Tropical Storm Hanna continues to move W-NW at nine mph over the Central Gulf. Locally heavy rain with dangerous flooding is the greatest threat with this system as it makes landfall somewhere over the Lower to Middle Texas Coast on Saturday. Tropical storm warnings are in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass.
Winds are currently at 45 mph and predicted to be sustained at 50 mph, gusting up to 60-70 mph upon landfall. However, expect rain at least 3-6 inches, with some concentrated areas receiving more. Flooding is a possibility. With the current track changes, all deaneries will be affected in some way.