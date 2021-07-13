Twelve biblical reasons for wanting to spend an hour in adoration

1. He is really there! “I myself am the living bread come down from heaven.” (Jn 6:35)
2. Day and night Jesus dwells in the Blessed Sacrament because of his Infinite love for you! “Behold I will be with you always even to the end of the world,” because “I have loved you with an everlasting love, and constant is my affection for you.” (Mt 28:20; Jer 31:3)
3. The specific way that Jesus asks you to love him in return is to spend one quiet hour with him in the Blessed Sacrament. “Where your treasure is, there is your heart....” “Could you not watch one hour with me?” (Mt 6:21; 26:40)
4. When you look upon the Sacred Host, you look upon Jesus, the Son of God. “Indeed, this is the will of my Father, that everyone who looks upon the Son and believes in him shall have eternal life. Him I will raise up on the last day.” (Jn 6:40)
5. Each moment that you spend in His Eucharistic Presence will increase his divine life within you and deepen your personal relationship and friendship with him. “I have come that you may have life, and have it more abundantly.” “I am the vine and you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him shall bear much fruit because without me, you can do nothing.” (Jn 15:5)
6. Each hour you spend with Jesus will deepen his divine peace in your heart. “Come to me all of you who are weary and find life burdensome and I will refresh you...” “Cast all of you anxieties upon the one who cares for you...” “My Peace is My Gift to you.” (Mt 11:28; Pt 5:7; Jn 14:17)
7. Jesus will give you all the graces you need to be happy! “The Lamb on the throne will shepherd them. He will lead them to the springs of life-giving water.” (Rev 7:17)
8. Jesus is infinitely deserving of our unceasing thanksgiving and adoration for all he has done for our salvation. “Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive honor, glory and praise.” (Rev. 5:12)
9. For peace in our country! “When my people humble themselves and seek my presence... I will revive their land.” (2Chr 7:14)
10. Each hour you spend with Jesus on earth will leave your soul everlastingly more beautiful and glorious in heaven! “They who humble themselves shall be exalted....” “All of us, gazing on the Lord’s glory with unveiled faces, are being transformed from glory to glory into his very image.” (Lk 18:14; 2Cor 3:18)
11. Jesus will bless you, your family and the whole world for this hour of faith you spend with Him in the Blessed Sacrament. “Blessed are they who do not see and yet believe...” “Faith can move mountains...” “ What is needed is trust... “ “Behold I come to make all things new.” (Jn 20:29; Mk 11:23; Mk 5:36; Rev 21:5)
12. Each moment you spend with Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament brings joy, pleasure, and delight to his Sacred Heart! “My joy, my pleasure, my delight is to be with you.” (Prov 8:31)