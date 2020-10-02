Two Catholic U.S. Military Chaplain Candidates ordained Transitional Deacons in Rome

The Reverend Mr. Patrick Costello and the Rev. Mr. Madison Hayes reach next-to-last step in formational journey toward priestly ordination
THE VATICAN – Two prospective Catholic U.S. Military chaplains were ordained transitional deacons on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St. Peter’s Basilica. The Reverend Mr. Patrick Costello, LT, USNR, and the Rev. Mr. Madison Hayes, 2d Lt, USAFR, both hope eventually to serve as priests on active duty with endorsement and faculties from the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA (AMS).
Both new deacons are participating in priestly formation at the Pontifical North American College. Their diaconal ordination was celebrated through the laying of hands and the prayer of consecration invoking the Holy Spirit by His Eminence James Cardinal Harvey, Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. AMS Auxiliary Bishop William (Bill) Muhm concelebrated the 9:30 a.m. ordination Mass. Public participation was limited due to COVID-19.
Diaconal ordination marks the penultimate step in the formational journey to priesthood. The Rev. Mr. Costello of the Diocese of Green Bay, WI, and the Rev. Mr. Hayes of the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau, AK, are both scheduled to be ordained priests next year. Upon priestly ordination, each will serve for three years in his home diocese while remaining in the Reserves and preparing to go on active duty under the guidance of His Excellency, the Most Reverend Timothy P. Broglio, Archbishop for the Military Services.
The Rev. Mr. Costello, 30, is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy where he earned a degree in Oceanography. He plans eventually to serve as an active-duty U.S. Navy chaplain.
The Rev. Mr. Hayes, 32, is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, where he took part in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program and earned a degree in Business Management and Communications. He plans eventually to serve as an active-duty U.S. Air Force chaplain.
Each new deacon earned his Bachelor of Sacred Theology (S.T.B.) in Rome while preparing for the Thursday ordination—the Rev. Mr. Hayes from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, the Rev. Mr. Costello from the Pontifical Gregorian University.
Commenting on his ordination, the Rev. Mr. Costello said, "I'm just so thankful to the Lord for calling me to serve Him and His people as a deacon of the Church. I'm so thankful to God also for my family, friends, priests, and all those who through their prayers, love, and example have helped me so much to hear and answer His call."
“To God be the glory,” the Rev. Mr. Hayes said, “for bringing to fulfillment the good work he began when I entered the seminary. I am grateful to all of my family, friends, and benefactors who have supported me along this journey of formation. I am humbled to serve as a transitional deacon in the Archdiocese for the Military Services, and the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau. Please continue to pray for me as I prepare this year for my upcoming priestly ordination. God bless you all!”
Young men interested in discerning a priestly vocation, and the vocation within a vocation to serve those who serve in the U.S. Military, can find more information at www.milarch.org/vocations, or may contact the AMS Vocations Director, Father Aidan Logan, O.C.S.O., by email at
vocations@milarch.org.