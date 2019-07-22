Two members of the SOLT community profess final vows

Brother Daniel Tozzi and Sister Maria of Merciful Love from the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT) made their Perpetual Profession on July 16 and July 18, respectively. Bishop Michael Mulvey presided over the Masses of Religious Profession at Our Lady of Corpus Christi Perpetual Adoration Chapel.
Brother Daniel entered formation with the SOLTs in 2011. He made First Promises as a religious brother in 2013 and has been “very happy and very privileged to be serving Jesus and Mary full-time.” He was born and raised in Picayune, Mississippi and graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology, where he also completed the Army ROTC program.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 11 years, mostly as a Field Artillery Officer. He was also the safety and environmental coordinator for a company that builds refinery equipment in Beaumont for about 20 years. His hobbies included flying airplanes, snow skiing and tennis. He is currently assigned to Most Holy Redeemer Parish in Detroit, Michigan.
Sister Maria of Merciful Love, SOLT was born in Kingsville and raised in Premont. Her given name is Maria de Los Angeles Medina. St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church had become her second home. “Father John Ouellette had such strong support and love for the youth and that really moved me,” she said. “In many ways, he met me where I was at, and at that time, I really struggled to believe that God was real, and he helped me grow to know and love God.”
In 2009, she went on a diocesan Vocation Retreat and met a SOLT sister for the first time. “I remember the first time I visited the community for a Mass and brunch. I was so moved to see all the vocations, priests, sisters, brothers, and laity, all together. They were so joyful, and they all had a great love for God and Our Blessed Mother. I knew I was home,” she said.
Sister Maria of Merciful Love began her journey with the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity in 2010, professed first vows in 2014, and has served in SOLT missions in Missouri, Arizona and New Mexico. She is currently serving in Belize in Central America.
Photos by Sarah Kessler and Omar Pena for South Texas Catholic