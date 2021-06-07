Two men ordained transitional deacons for the diocese

During Mass for the conferral of Holy Orders on June 5, Bishop Michael Mulvey ordained seminarians, Carlos De La Rosa and Charles Silvas to the sacred order of deacons at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
Unlike the permanent diaconate where men are not planning to be ordained priests, a transitional deacon is on his last step to becoming a priest; he is in the transitioning phase of his formation to the priesthood.
Father Raju D. Thottankara, Vicar for Clergy, assured Bishop Mulvey that Silvas and De La Rosa were eligible to be received into the diaconate. The people also gave their approval.
In the presence of Bishop Mulvey and all the faithful, Silvas and De La Rosa, expressed their resolve to carry out his office in accord with the mind of Christ and the Church, under the direction of the bishop.
As Silvas and De La Rosa lay prostrate on the altar floor, the faithful prayed the Litany of Supplication, which joins the Church on earth with the saints in heaven to beseech God on behalf of the candidate. Lying prostrate is a sign of humility and supplication that they be showered with the gifts of love and peace.
Through the laying on of hands by the bishop and the prayer of ordination, the gift of the Holy Spirit for the office of deacon was conferred on them.
Immediately after the Prayer of Ordination, the seminarians were invested with the diaconal stole and dalmatic brought to the altar by parents and siblings. The investiture is an outward manifestation of the liturgical ministry they will fulfill.
The bishop then handed them the Book of Gospels, which signifies the office of the deacon to proclaim the Gospel in liturgical celebrations and to preach the faith of the Church in word and in deed.
With a fraternal kiss, the bishop sealed the deacons’ admittance into their ministry. The bishop’s embrace was followed by a fraternal kiss from other deacons present, a sign of welcome to Deacons Silvas and De La Rosa in their entry to a common ministry in their Order.
After their investiture was complete, Deacons Silvas and De La Rosa joined Bishop Mulvey to serve the remainder of the Mass.
Both seminarians will complete their studies at the Theological College at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and are expected to be ordained priests for the Church in the Diocese of Corpus Christi in June 2022.