Two seminarians accepted into Rite of Candidacy

Seminarians Carlos Tomas De La Rosa and Charles Andrew Silvas publicly declared their intentions to pursue Holy Orders and were officially accepted as candidates for ordination during the Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders at a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Mulvey on Aug. 8. Bishop Mulvey presided and conferred candidacy to the two young men.
Family and friends were in attendance, and fellow seminarians participated in the Holy Mass of celebration.
Canon 1036 of Church law states: “In order to be promoted to the order of diaconate or of the presbyterate, the candidate is to present to his bishop or competent major superior a declaration written in his own hand and signed in which he attests that he will receive the sacred order of his own accord and will freely devote himself perpetually to the ecclesiastical ministry and at the same time asks to be admitted to the order to be received.”
Candidacy occurs during seminary formation, by which the Church recognizes the seminarian as worthy of being ordained; hence, they become a “candidate” for ordination to the priesthood.
De La Rosa and Silvas will be attending two more years at the Theological College in Washington, D.C. Their next step will be their ordination to the diaconate sometime next year.