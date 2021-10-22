Two seminarians installed as Acolytes

Theology II seminarians, Luis Lozano, Jr., and Ruben Riojas, III, were installed as Acolytes on Oct. 16 by Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, thus deepening their devotion to the mystery of the Eucharist in preparation for the priesthood.
The two seminarians have received both the ministry of lector and acolyte in anticipation of their diaconal and then priestly ordination.
The archbishop handed each seminarian the gold paten used in the celebration of the Eucharist, with the words “Take this vessel of bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your lives worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of his Church.”
In this second of four formal rites leading up to and culminating in ordination to the priesthood, Theology II seminarians are installed as acolytes by a presiding bishop. The acolyte assists the priests and deacons at the altar and distributes Holy Communion to the faithful at Mass and the sick.
Please continue to pray for all our seminarians on their journey to the priesthood.