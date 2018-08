Un mensaje desde la zona cero

Thank You, Volunteers! Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School School from Tyler, Texas Boston Archdiocese Youth Group and Parishioners from Boston, Massachusetts Catholic Daughter Courts Diaconate Current Class of Diocese of Corpus Christi First Christian Church from Edmond, Oklahoma Heart Work Missions from Windsor, Colorado Holy Family Parish from Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin Hope College Upward Bound Students and Faculty from Holland, Michigan Humble Cafe, Cindy and Bob Dillard Incarnate Word Academy High School from Corpus Christi, Texas Knights of Columbus Councils Lacrosse Diocese from Lacrosse, Wisconsin Newman Center Students from Texas A&M Corpus Christi Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parishioners from Corpus Christi, Texas Our Lady of Greenwood Parishioners from Greenwood, Indiana Our Lady of Guadalupe Parishioners from Alice Our Lady of Guadalupe Parishioners from Corpus Christi Sacred Heart Parishioners from Mathis; Side By Side Ministries from Minneapolis, Minnesota St. Anne Parish from Kaufman, Texas St. Dominic Savio High School from Austin, Texas St Jerome Parishioners from San Antonio, Texas St Joseph Parishioners from Alice, Texas St. Mary of the Assumption Parishioners from West Point Iowa St. Mary’s Parishioners from Holliston, Massachusetts St Matthew Parishioners from Central Massachusetts St. Matthew from Southborough, Massachusetts St Patrick High School from Providence, Rhode Island St. Pius X Parishioners from Corpus Christi, Texas and many more! Provided Accommodations for Volunteers Austwell Community Center Austwell and SOLT House Cursillo Center First Baptist Church in Rockport First Christian Church, Corpus Christi First Presbyterian Church in Refugio Pax Christi Institute St John Nepomucene Parish in Robstown St. John Paul II High School