University student, pilot show skills to students













TAMUCC student Dillon Reyes conducts science experiment for St. Pius X students.

Contributed photo

Lt. Commander Jeremy Taylor, a pilot, spoke to students about fight.

Contributed photo

As part of its efforts to increase awareness of S.T.R.E.A.M. through guest speakers and hands on experiences, St. Pius X School students in fifth and sixth grades observed science demonstrations to learn about properties of matter from Texas A&M, Corpus Christi student Dillon Reyes.Currently the fourth graders have been studying flight by making paper airplanes and are preparing for a paper airplane contest to be held next week. Jeremy Taylor, a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a pilot that flies for both the U.S. Navy and American Airlines, recently spoke to the fourth grade class about flight.Taylor has two children attending St. Pius X Catholic School, third grader Madelyn Taylor and fourth grader Isabella Taylor. K3 teacher Melba Ramos is the girls’ grandmother.