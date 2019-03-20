“All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women. As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, she was involved in upwards of 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women about their reproductive choices. Her passion surrounding a woman’s right to choose even led her to become as the spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in…
Until the day she saw something that changed everything, leading Abby Johnson to join her former enemies at 40 Days For Life & become one of the most ardent pro-life speakers ever.”
If you see one movie this year, see the movie UNPLANNED. The movie depicts the true story of the prayers and compassion of pro-life sidewalk counselors being the human instruments that God used in bringing a former Planned Parenthood clinic director, former employee of the Year, Abby Johnson, out of the abortion clinic into the offices of 40 Days for Life.Archbishop NaumannChair of the USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities