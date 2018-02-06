U.S. Bishops Conference offers help in observing Lent

by Judy Keane, USCCB

Lent summons us,

and enables us,

to come back to the Lord

wholeheartedly

and in every aspect of our life.

Pope Francis' message for Lent.



A variety of resources to help Catholics observe Lent, which this year begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, are being provided by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). With the theme “Raise Up, Sacrifice, Offer,” resources include a new set of daily suggestions for reading, reflection, prayer and action, in addition to the traditional downloadable reflection calendar available in years past.



The downloadable Lent calendar with quotes from Pope Francis, Scripture and Church fathers, is available in both English and Spanish. The daily suggestions and downloadable calendar offer teachings and suggestions for taking an active approach to the three traditional pillars of Lenten observance: prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

The website www.usccb.org/lent, includes facts about saints whose feast days or memorials fall within Lent, a reflection on fasting, information on rediscovering the Sacrament of Penance, and a section on Holy Week observances. The USCCB has also created an accompanying video reflecting on Lent for sharing on social media.



Lent begins on Ash Wednesday on Feb. 14, and concludes at sunset on Holy Thursday, March 29. At that time, the Paschal Triduum begins. The three days of the Triduum last from sunset on Holy Thursday to sunset on Easter Sunday, which will be celebrated on April 1.