U.S. Bishops’ Pro-Life Chairman on Supreme Court’s Dobbs Case

WASHINGTON - Today, the Supreme Court of the United States is scheduled to hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, on the Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks. The question before the Court is whether all pre-viability bans on elective abortions are unconstitutional. Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Pro-Life Activities, issued the following statement:
"In the United States, abortion takes the lives of over 600,000 babies every year. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health could change that. We pray that the Court will do the right thing and allow states to once again limit or prohibit abortion, and in doing so protect millions of unborn children and their mothers from this painful, life-destroying act. We invite all people of good will to uphold the dignity of human life by joining us in prayer and fasting for this important case.”
Catholic and ecumenical prayers and resources for community engagement and action as we await the Court’s decision in this case may be found at
www.prayfordobbs.com. All are encouraged to participate.