USCCB Appoints Reverend Jorge Torres

Rev. Jorge Torres Appointed to serve in Secretariat of Evangelization and Catechesis for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops
June 7, 2021
WASHINGTON – Father Jorge Torres, a priest of the Diocese of Orlando, has been appointed to serve as a Specialist for the Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), based in Washington, D.C. He begins work on July 12.
Father Torres holds an undergraduate degree in philosophy from St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami and a Master’s in Divinity from St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was ordained to the priesthood in 2005 and has served as parochial vicar of St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, and Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Oviedo, and as pastor of Holy Redeemer in Kissimmee. Father Torres’ priestly ministry includes service as chaplain for campus ministry at the University of Central Florida, vocation director of the Diocese of Orlando, and secretary of the National Conference of Diocesan Vocation Directors. He is currently serving as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Melbourne, Florida.
In announcing the appointment to the bishops, Monsignor Jeffrey D. Burrill, USCCB general secretary, expressed his gratitude to Bishop John G. Noonan of Orlando for releasing Father Torres for this service to the bishops’ conference.
Father Torres joins the Conference as the Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis begins the promotion of a national Eucharistic Revival to renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist. The staff of the Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis provides support to the Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis, which assists the bishops in fulfilling their role as both teachers and evangelizers. The Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis will be leading this multi-committee Eucharistic initiative as part of the Conference’s 2021-2024 strategic plan,
Created Anew by the Body and Blood of Christ: Source of Our Healing and Hope.