USCCB Migration Chairman on Executive Orders Addressing Immigration

WASHINGTON—Yesterday, President Joe Biden issued three migration-related Executive Orders related to removing barriers and restoring due process in the legal immigration system.
The actions include orders to:
Address root causes of migration from Central America and expand opportunities for legal migration.
Create a task force to reunify families separated during the prior administration.
Strengthen integration and inclusion efforts for new Americans.
Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, auxiliary bishop of Washington and chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Migration, issued the following statement:
“We welcome these Executive Orders on migration, which will help to ensure that immigrants and refugees are treated humanely and in accordance with their God-given dignity.
"Actions implemented by the prior administration on these issues have directly impacted and harmed immigrants’ and refugees’ lives, in many cases needlessly instilling fear and creating or perpetuating family separation.
"The Catholic Church teaches that each person is created in the image and likeness of God and that we must uphold the inherent dignity of each person.
"As a society, we must remain consistent in our openness and treatment of all persons, regardless of whether they were born in the United States or immigrated here.
"We know that changes will take time but applaud President Biden’s commitment to prioritize assisting our immigrant and refugee brothers and sisters. We also offer our assistance and cooperation on these urgent matters of human life and dignity.”