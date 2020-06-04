USCCB resources available to combat racism

Everyone Belongs. . . children's book on the reality of racism and our Catholic response
Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love - Study Guide
St. Peter Claver Prayer Service 2019 I Printable Version
Mass Formulary-St. Peter Claver 2019 I Printable Version
The USCCB, the Catholic Mobilizing Network, the National Federation of Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM), the United States Catholic Mission Association recently hosted a webinar. . . .full of ideas for implementing the call of "Open Wide Our Hearts" in your community.
Catholic Mobilizing Network. . . recently released a new short video. . . in honor of Black History Month highlighting 5 important lessons from the USCCB's recent pastoral letter against racism, "Open Wide Our Hearts: the Enduring Call to Love."
Check out the educational resources and parish resources that were created to accompany the pastoral letter against racism.