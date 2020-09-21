V Encuentro Virtual Diocesan In-Service

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many regions and most dioceses have not been able to hold their In-Services. This virtual event is a modified Diocesan In-Service, open to all dioceses in the country, to facilitate this phase of the process. It will take place on Friday, Oct. 9 from 6-9 p.m. CST and Saturday, Oct. 10 from 11:30-7 p.m. CST. During the event, there will be national webinar-style sessions and other sessions where participants will breakout by the diocese for discussion. On Friday there will also be a session specifically for a conversation between bishops and young adults.
The national V Encuentro team is working to create an event that is not simply a Zoom session, but an Encuentro experience through technology. There will be an application for phones and tablets where participants can connect before, during, and after the event. It can also be viewed in a web browser on a computer. In the application, they can chat with the other participants, create chat groups, post on the “social wall”, visit virtual exhibitor booths, view the entire agenda, access the sessions, view the information for the presentations, download documents, ask questions and more! All participants in the Virtual In-Service must register through a diocese or a national organization. Registration will only be open from Sept. 7-28. The registration cost per diocese is $250 which will help cover the costs of the application, the platform for the national sessions and the staff that the national team has hired to help in the preparation and during the virtual event.
The $250 provides the diocese with a limited number of virtual connections – a minimum of 20 connections for all dioceses up to a maximum of twice the number of delegates that attended the 2018 national event. (The virtual event can only have a maximum of 10,000 connections)
If you would like to register as part of your diocesan delegation, please contact Margie Rivera at 361-882-6191 ext. 633 to find out more.