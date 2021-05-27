Valedictorian Mary Arnolds says, 'St. JPII offers more'

For Valedictorian Mary Arnolds, her faith is a central part of her life. She said, “St. John Paul II offers more than just academic formation. It is a place of spiritual and personal formation. It is a place where students are supported by friends and teachers every step of the way.”
Mary credits her parents as always encouraging her to do her best and be involved in her school. “My whole family has supported me these past four years, and I’ve been able to accomplish things I would never have dreamed of when I first became a freshman.”
Her favorite class was junior year anatomy. “It was very challenging but very interesting, and it helped me develop strong study habits,” she said.
Mary was a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year and vice president of the Interact Club since her junior year. She set up donations to be delivered to the Mother Teresa Shelter and The Ark, helped build wheelchair ramps for the community, participated in Trick or Treat in the Quad for the Special Hearts community, and staffed the Live Nativity. She was also on the tennis team, TAPPS academic team, Challenge Team, and Tipi Loschi (a campus ministry organization).
Mary was awarded an academic scholarship of $22,000 for four years to attend St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and $3500 on acceptance into the Marianist Leadership Program. She plans to major in English and minor in art. She wants to be an editor, and eventually, she would like to write and illustrate children’s books.
Anthony and Martha are very proud of their daughter, not only because she received the highest scores at St. John Paul II, but “mostly for her gentle, humble, and faithful spirit through it all.”
Martha is happy they sent Mary to St. John Paul II. “Under the beautiful servant leadership of Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody, the teachers and faculty do an amazing job of guiding the students to discern God’s will for them,” Martha said. “The theology department and retreat staff at St John Paul II High School are the absolute best.”
Mary encourages her classmates to never forget the lessons they learned in high school or their friendships there. “We all have a vocation planned for us and the potential to reach it,” she said.