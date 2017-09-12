Parish celebrates novena for patron’s feast day

In preparation for the Feast of Our Lady of Consolation on Sept. 16, the parish baring her name in Vattman is holding a novena with special speakers for each day of the novena, culminating with the Vicar General of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Father James Stembler, celebrating Mass at the church at 7 p.m. on the feast day. Father Stembler’s homily will be on “Our Lady of Consolation: A Role Model for us to be Comforters and Consolers.”

Each day of the Novena will include Mass at 7 p.m. at the Our Lady of Consolation in Vattman with a special homily topic. Each day will be dedicated to a special intention of parishioners.

The novena began on Sept. 8 with Father Peter Thenan’s homily “Marian Virtues, Humility & Obedience in Our Endeavor to Holiness.” The following day, Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody celebrated Mass and spoke on the “Relevance of Marian Feasts in Our Spiritual Journey.” On Sunday, Sept. 10, Father Paul Waldie, OMI gave a homily on “BV Mary’s Fatima Apparition and its Message for Us Today.” On Monday, Father Jose Naul Ordonez preached on “BV Mary’s Approach Towards Human Suffering with Hope (Seven Sorrows of Mary).”

Today, Tuesday, Sept 12, Msgr. James Harris will celebrate Mass at 7 p.m. and preach on “BV Mary’s Visit to Elizabeth and the Message of Magnificat for us Today.” On Wednesday, Sept 13, the topic of Father Christopher Becerra’s homily will be “BV Mary, a Role Model for Modern Mothers & Family Life.” On Thursday, Father Scott Braathen, SOLT will preach on the “Relevance of Marian Devotions Like Holy Rosary in Our Faith Journey.” On Friday, Father Romeo Salinas, director of the diocesan Vocations Office, will speak on “BV Mary, Comforter of the Afflicted and the Sick.”

The public is welcome to participate in the novena.