Veterans Day celebrated at St. Pius X School

by South Texas Catholic

St. Pius X School celebrated Veterans Day on Nov. 12. The ceremony organized by sixth-grade teacher Kathi Urbis and fifth-grade teacher Michele Stovall “was a powerful event with a good number of veterans in attendance,” principal Bryan Krnavek said. “The 6th graders, led by Master of Ceremonies Addison Walters, did an outstanding job as emcee for the program and our scouts also did well, presenting colors.”



Guest speaker and current parent, CDR Aaron Cadena, USN, Ret. spoke of his love for the United States and the sacrifices that veterans have made for all to enjoy the life they live today.



All veterans from every branch of the military were asked to come forward and be recognized as the students sang for each branch of the military represented. The veterans who attended expressed appreciation for all of the attention, letters and honor that was bestowed on them.



There were two veterans who served in World War II also in attendance.

