Veterans Day celebration at St. Pius X

St. Pius X School celebrated Veterans Day, Nov. 11 by honoring veterans. Nov. 11. Guest Speaker Lieutenant Commander Margaret Brown, USCG shared her inspiring story and reminded students to ask other veterans to share their stories.
The event started outside at the flagpole and then proceeded into the parish hall, as Father Paul Hesse offered a prayer and the ceremony continued with the guest speaker and fellowship.
Students, staff,and teachers also had the privilege of hearing from a Pearl Harbor survivor, Bob Batterson. All branches of service were represented. Veterans were invited to stay and visit with our 6th-grade students for fellowship.