Virtual Cathedral Tour coming May 30

Join Msgr. Michael Howell on social media as he guides you on a virtual tour of Corpus Christi Cathedral. Msgr. Howell’s charismatic and energetic personality will take you to areas of the cathedral that you may have never seen before. You will learn about the roots of the Corpus Christi Cathedral, which is almost as old as the city itself.
In part one of the series, he will take you back to where the “parish” actually traces its founding as the “first” church in the 1850s to the 1880s where the actual “first” cathedral, St. Patrick Church was founded. Part two of the tour will cover the fire that led to the building of the present church and consecration in 1952. Tune in to part one of the series on May 30 at 10 a.m., which will be available on the Diocese of Corpus Christi and South Texas Catholic Facebook pages, YouTube and Vimeo. Part two of the tour begins on June 6 at 10 a.m.