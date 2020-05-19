by Dee Holleran, Public Relations Specialist for the Dominican Sisters of Peace
Virtual Discernment Event Welcomes Women – Image 1: Dominican Sisters of Peace use the Zoom video conferencing platform for online discernment experiences.
Columbus, OH – So many things have been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic … churches, schools, public events. But children continue to learn, Masses and plays have moved online, and God continues to work in the hearts and minds of women who are considering life as a religious Sister.
The Dominican Sisters of Peace are welcoming women who are discerning their call to religious life to a Virtual Mission for Peace Experience June 5-9, 2020. This free online discernment experience is open to Catholic women age 18-45 anywhere in the United States and will be conducted on the free Zoom video conference platform.
“While this is not a typical vocation experience, we are going to do our best to replicate the sharing and the fun of the in-person experience,” Sr. Mai-dung Nguyen, Vocations Minister, said. “We look forward to meeting with friends who have been in discernment for some period as well as seeing new faces for this event.”
The virtual Mission for Peace Experience will begin at 4:00 pm on Friday, June 5, and conclude after prayer, a final presentation, and commissioning service at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, June 9.
To register, visit the Congregation’s website at oppeace.org, or contact Sr. Mai-dung Nguyen, Vocations Minister, at 405-248-7027 or
mdnguyen@oppeace.org. About the Dominican Sisters of Peace: Dominican Sisters of Peace, members of the Order of Preachers, are vowed Catholic women who strive to spread the Gospel of Christ and advance the Kingdom of God through lives of service and peace-making. The Dominican Sisters of Peace are present in 22 states, Nigeria and Peru. The Sisters serve God’s people in many ways, including education, health care, spirituality, pastoral care, prison ministry, the arts, and care of creation. There are 416 sisters and more than 750 lay associates affiliated with the congregation.