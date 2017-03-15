Visionarios 2017 Youth Art Contest Winners

Ashley Elliott (from left), Millicent Alvarado, Franceska Alvarado, and Vanessa Zambrano at the Visionarios 2017 Youth Art Contest on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Incarnate Word High School Level students submitted their works of art to this year's 2017 Annual Visionarios Youth Art Contest on Feb. 25.



Senior Franceska Alvarado placed first for her piece titled "A Little Birdie Told Me…," which earned her a $100 prize and a $500 scholarship.



Junior Ashley Elliott, who competed in the photography category, placed second and won $50.



Congratulations to all our Angels who competed in the contest! The art exhibit will be displayed at the Art Museum of South Texas through April 9.

