Vocation Director addresses Sophomore class

Father Romeo Salinas, Vocation Director for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, celebrated Mass at Incarnate Word Academy Sophomores Retreat held at the Spirit Center on Monday, Nov. 6. During his homily Father Salinas spoke to them about “answering God’s call,” which was the theme of this year’s retreat.Each class at the school holds a retreat at the beginning of the year for incoming students to help them bond and to encourage them to grow in their faith. Some teacher and religious sisters help with the retreats.