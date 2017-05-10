Vocation petitions for Rosary

by Sister Lou Ella Hickman, IWBS

First Luminous Mystery: Baptism of Jesus

Respond to each petition with two Hail Marys.



We are all called to a life of holiness.

Enlighten us and help us to realize the great adventure of Your call.



For all godparents:

Enlighten and strengthen them that they may fulfill their roles as guides and role models.



For all Christians everywhere:

Enlighten us that we may know how to work so “that all may be one.”



That we all may live our vocation to its fullness.



Second Luminous Mystery: Wedding at Cana

Respond to each petition with two Hail Marys.

For those who are preparing for marriage.

Enlighten them so they may come to know how great is their call to become the “domestic church.”



For parents who say, “Not my child” and, as a result, will actually discourage their child:

Enlighten parents that they know how to nourish religious vocations in the home.



For those who are struggling to heal their marriage:

Enlighten them with the grace of forgiveness and hope.

For those who are divorcing or are divorced that they may know the power of your love.



That the vocation of marriage may be truly celebrated as a foretaste of heaven.



Third Luminous Mystery: Proclaiming the Kingdom

“A king dispatched his servants to invite to the feast.”

Respond to each petition with two Hail Marys.



For all of us, so that we may become a people of invitation:

Enlighten us so that we may become sensitive to the many ways we can reach out.



For missionaries:

That they may continue to announce the Kingdom to all nations.



For contemplatives:

That they may continue to proclaim the Kingdom through their lives of prayer.



That there may be an increase of missionary and contemplative vocations.



That there may be an increase of religious vocations for our nation.



Fourth Luminous Mystery: The Transfiguration



Respond to each petition with two Hail Marys.

For those who are discerning their vocation and for those who continually avoid making a decision about their vocation:

Enlighten them so that their fear may be changed into courage and joy.



For vocation directors and spiritual directors that they know how and when to challenge those in their care:

Enlighten them with the gift of Your wisdom.



That the mystery of Transfiguration may transform our dark world to one of light and joy.



Fifth Luminous Mystery: Institution of the Eucharist



Respond to each petition with two Hail Marys.

Help us to become bread for a hungry world.

Enlighten us so that we may say, “I can” and “I will” whether we are the ones who extend an invitation or the ones who are invited.



Help us to become a thankful people.

Enlighten us so that our gratitude may blossom into a sharing, a welcoming, and a nourishing of all life.



Thank You, Lord, for the universal gift of Your call.

Thank you for the gift of religious vocations within our parishes, our diocese, our state and our nation; now and for the gift of vocations that are to come.

Thank You for the gift of yourself in the Eucharist and may that gift be the source of all vocations. May we, then, lead many back to You.

Amen.



Conclude with the Hail, Holy Queen.

