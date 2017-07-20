‘Voice for the voiceless’ will keynote annual Ark Gala

Erin Merryn was brutally raped by her adult neighbor at six-years-old. At age 13 she decided to become “a voice of the voiceless.” Merryn will tell her story at the 18th annual Ark Gala on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.



Merryn’s abuse by her neighbor went on until she was almost nine. An older cousin sexually abused her from the age of 11 to 13. Their advice to her was to stay silent or else. She went to bed night after night crying into her pillow and having nightmares.



After hearing that the cousin was abusing her younger sister, she decided to do something about it. Her childhood diary became a book, "Stolen Innocence;" two more books followed it: "Living for Today" and "An Unimaginable Act." She helped create and has advocated passage of "Erin's Law," which mandates schools to provide sexual abuse prevention curriculum. It has passed in 28 states and is pending in 18 others.



Merryn has had more than 200 speaking engagements around the world and has given some 250 television and print interviews. Her awards include Glamour magazine “Woman of the Year 2012,” as well as being named by People magazine as one of the "Heroes Among Us" in 2013 and "One of 15 Women Changing the World" in 2014.



The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth— licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services—provides assessment services, emergency shelter and long-term care for 61 children and youth, through age 17, who are removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect by a parent or guardian.



The annual gala, consisting of silent and live auctions, a dinner and a program, begins at 6 p.m. KIII TV-3 News Anchor Joe Gazin will be the master of ceremonies.

Proceeds from the gala pay for services that make a difference in the children's lives at The Ark.

