Volunteering in the Church brings couple great joy

Married for 43 years, Dorothy and Ray Garza remember fondly the influence their parents had on them as children: they had a passion for giving selflessly to others, and it’s had a lifelong effect on their lives.
“We saw our parents do it, and so naturally, we just dived into volunteerism ourselves,” Dorothy said.
The couple remembers when Ray’s job with H-E-B sent them to Corpus Christi for the first time in the late 1990s. They found a church home at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH), however, it was not to be as Ray was transferred to Houston. During a visit to Corpus Christi a few years later, she attended Mass at OLPH and recalls thinking how she would love to immerse herself as a volunteer there if given the opportunity.
“A few weeks later, Ray tells me you’ll never believe what happened,” she chuckled. “We are being transferred back to Corpus Christi. I believe it was the Holy Spirit in action!”
When they returned to Corpus Christi the second time, Ray volunteered at OLPH when work permitted, but Dorothy threw herself back into it.
“I did homebound visits, hospital ministry, eucharistic minister, lector, RCIA; every ministry there is, I have volunteered for at OLPH,” she said. “As a couple, we have volunteered with RCIA and the Arts & Environment committee, where we formed lifelong friendships.”
Since moving closer to St. Andrew by the Sea on Padre Island, they have “semi-retired” from volunteering at the parish level but have rededicated their efforts to working on special programs for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
“About eight years ago, we were recruited by Father Joseph Lopez to help with the Serra Club at the diocese, where we promote vocations to the priesthood and religious life,” she said. “Right now, we are trying to increase our membership. A lot of what we do with the Serra Club is supporting and praying for our seminarians.”
The couple has recently committed to serve on the Synodal Encounter Sessions Committee with the diocese. The goal of these encounter sessions is to gather feedback from various constituents throughout the diocese, including from various populations like prisons and the homeless.
“Volunteering helps our marriage and helps us spend quality time, not only together as a couple, but united by Jesus Christ,” Ray said. “Plus, when our grandchildren observe our example of volunteering together doing God’s work, I like to believe this will encourage them to do the same someday.”
High school sweethearts born and raised in Gonzales, Texas, Dorothy and Ray feel strongly that their passion for volunteerism is rooted in the fact that everyone is born with a purpose.
“I want to know I am fulfilling my purpose,” she explained. “God has given everyone talents, and we are called to use our talents for His glory. How can you know what your talent is if you don’t go out there and at least try? Volunteering at your parish shines a light on our Catholic faith to everyone you come across. This is what we are supposed to do with our lives: be self-sacrificing for others.”
Ray added that there are so many parishes looking for volunteers to assist with Mass, community-based groups, outreach activities, and education.
“For me, it’s the fulfillment of completing your assignment or task that is most rewarding,” he said. “Praying for vocations is so important because that’s the future of our Church.”
Volunteering as a couple gives them both great joy, but Dorothy adds it is hard work.
“We pray together every day; say the rosary together and pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy every day. It has been difficult some days to show up, but when I think about complaining or feeling tired, I think of Jesus, who was spit upon, punched, and suffered tremendously for us; the least I can do is volunteer a few hours.”