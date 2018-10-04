Volunteers needed for prison ministry

by Rebecca Esparza Correspondent

If there’s one thing Deacon Rogelio Rosenbaum wants people to know about the Prison Ministry, it’s that everyone has made bad decisions in their lifetime.

“Prisoners have made some bad choices and are paying for their sins, but they are still human beings. They should still be treated with dignity,” he said. “I’ve had people tell me we should lock prisoners up and throw away the key or I’ve heard people refer to prisoners as animals. Prisoners are the people who need us the most. These are the souls we need to save.”

Deacon Rosenbaum, who is based at Our Lady of Victory in Beeville and is the coordinator of the diocese’s prison ministry, said with so many prisons in South Texas, the need is great for more volunteers.

“We have four prisons in Beeville alone,” he said. “And there are others in San Diego, Three Rivers and then every county in the Diocese of Corpus Christi has a jail. There is a lot of ground to cover and not enough people to properly minister to everyone.”

Recently, the diocese held an open house event to encourage parishioners across South Texas to consider the prison ministry as a possible volunteer opportunity.

“Some of the prisoners we’ve encountered during our ministry actually wrote letters to prospective volunteers to let them know what a huge impact their volunteering meant to them,” noted Jaime Reyna, diocesan director of the new Office of Multicultural and Social Ministry.

“Through these letters, inmates are sharing they almost lost their faith had it not been for volunteers that go into the prison to give them hope,” Reyna said.

Not only is Mass said at most prisons, but religious education classes are also held, as well. Volunteers are needed to serve communion, teach classes, pray with prisoners or lead a Bible study group.

“We also hold three-day retreats in prison,” added Deacon Rosenbaum. “Those require a lot of coordination, but we have volunteers who travel from Houston, San Antonio and Fredericksburg just to volunteer with the retreat.”

Deacon Rosenbaum knows firsthand how tough prison life can be for inmates. He worked in law enforcement for 25 years, including 11 years as a correctional officer inside one of the Beeville prisons.

“Most of these prisoners are seeking a better way of life. And for those who are still lost, the ministry we provide changes hardened hearts. We even have some former prisoners come back to serve and share their testimony for current prisoners,” said Deacon Rosenbaum.

He stressed that if anyone has reservations or questions about possibly joining the prison ministry, they are welcomed to come to take a look for themselves.

“I invite anyone interested to see for yourself. The most interesting part about this ministry is celebrating Mass inside a prison: to listen to the joyful choir and hear the responses from the congregation. You have to experience the enthusiasm prisoners have for Mass in person. It’s beautiful and overwhelming at the same time,” Deacon Rosenbaum added.

To schedule a personal visit with Deacon Rosenbaum about the prison ministry, call (361) 542-9336 or email roger.rosenbaum@yahoo.com.