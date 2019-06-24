We are one body

Hurricane Harvey was the second most powerful hurricane in history to ever hit the United States. That’s why many of our south Texas neighbors almost two years later are still trying to recover from the effects of Harvey’s powerful winds, tides and torrential rains.
Can you pass on this message to your youth group coordinators, men’s club members, Guadalupanas, Boy Scout chapters, your Knights and other organizations, including emails to your individual parishioners?
There is a youth group coming in from the Boston Archdiocese from
June 23-29. Though the kindness of Fr. Peter Martinez, President of St. John Paul II High School, the group of 70 kids and adult volunteers will stay at our diocesan high school. Can your organizations, especially your youth groups, think about joining them? They are working through the Refugio County Volunteer Center, but there are several volunteer organizations working right now in the Coastal Bend that are accepting volunteers, including youth.
The Young Catholics of Corpus Christi is having a special volunteer day on
July 19. Can your organizations join them on that Saturday by volunteering through a volunteer center?
A youth baseball organization called SWAT from the Minneapolis area is coming to the Coastal Bend in late
July through early August. They too are working through Refugio. Can your youth show solidarity with Harvey victims and join them by working through one of the several volunteer centers?
I am in contact with all the volunteer organizations working in south Texas for victims of Hurricane Harvey. They match up with volunteer with the appropriate tasks. Call me. Text me. Email me. I’ll make the arrangements for you.
We are the Body of Christ. We are his sacred hands, feet, and heart in this world. Can you walk with our Lord and bring help, charity, and grace to our brothers and sisters who have suffered from the brunt of Harvey?
Please call/text Deacon Richard Longoria at (361) 446-2291 or email rlongoria@diocesecc.org to organize your volunteer group.
Teresa of Avila (1515-1582) writes,
Christ has no body but yours,
No hands, no feet on earth but yours,
Yours are the eyes with which he looks
Compassion on this world,
Yours are the feet with which he walks to do good,
Yours are the hands, with which he blesses all the world.
Yours are the hands, yours are the feet,
Yours are the eyes, you are his body.